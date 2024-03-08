Man arrested for killing monkey in Anambra

A middle-aged man has been arrested for allegedly killing a monkey in Awka, Anambra state capital. City & Crime learnt that monkeys are regarded as…

A middle-aged man has been arrested for allegedly killing a monkey in Awka, Anambra state capital.

City & Crime learnt that monkeys are regarded as sacred animals in the entire Awka kingdom, therefore killing any is seen as a sacrilegious act.

In the entire kingdom, it is not strange to see monkeys jumping about in people’s compounds without harassment.

The man who was arrested on Wednesday for killing the animal was seen in a viral video confessing that he has lived in Awka for 24 years and that he was aware that Awka people neither permits the killing nor eating of monkeys.

He explained that he did not intentionally kill the monkey, rather he had set a trap in the bush, hoping to kill other bush animals to be used as delicacy, but unfortunately, it was the monkey that was trapped.

“I know I have committed, please do not kill me, but you can take me anywhere you want.” he pleaded.

The indigenes interrogating him later saw reasons with him, and told him he would not be killed, but that the community will take steps to appease the god of the land because of his actions to avoid repercussions.

It was not clear where the man hailed from, or what his name was.