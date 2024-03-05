✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Anambra traders call on Soludo to appoint caretaker mgt committee

Traders in Odera Shopping Complex//Market Awka, Anambra State, have called on the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to appoint a caretaker management committee to run…

Traders in Odera Shopping Complex//Market Awka, Anambra State, have called on the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to appoint a caretaker management committee to run the affairs of the market for some months.

They made the call on Sunday after the market was unsealed by the men of the Anambra State Task Force on Internal Revenue Service (AIRS).

The market was earlier sealed on Saturday following members’ inability to pay their taxes to the government.

According to the traders, the few months will help prepare the groundwork for the election of officers.

 

