Man arrested for defiling 10-year-old girl in Kebbi

Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Saidu Sani, alias Dankahuwa for defiling a 10 year old girl, Amina Isiya at Aliero area of the state.

According to the police, one Yusha’u Adamu, a brother to the little girl reported the case to the police.

The suspect was said to have lured the little girl into his apartment where she was defiled.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar in a release, said the suspect after having canal knowledge of the victim, threatened to kill her if she dare tells anyone about it.

The PPRO said the suspect would be charged to court.

