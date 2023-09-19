Kano ward head remanded over theft of generator

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Danbare has remanded a ward head (name withheld) in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a generator and…

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Danbare has remanded a ward head (name withheld) in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a generator and keys in an uncompleted building in his ward.

He was arraigned by the police following a complaint by the owner of the building; that the generator he was using for welding and some door keys were stolen.

The prosecutor, Insp Bashir Wada, told the court that the complainant said the defendant entered an uncompleted building where the items were kept and stole the generator and the keys.

When the charges were read out, he pleaded not guilty.

The Khadi, Munzali Idris Gwadabe, who ordered his remand, adjourned to October 18, 2023.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...