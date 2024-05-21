✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Man arraigned for stealing goat from police barracks

A man, Chukwudi Ugwu (25), was on Monday arraigned in a magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing a she-goat and a motorcycle…

A man, Chukwudi Ugwu (25), was on Monday arraigned in a magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing a she-goat and a motorcycle from inside a police barracks.

The prosecutor, DSP Adewale Amos, told the court that the defendant and others at large on April 3, at the Iyaganku Police Barracks, Ibadan, conspired to steal a she-goat worth N250,000 belonging to one Olawole Oke.

He also alleged that the defendant and the others on the same date and place also stole a Bajaj motorcycle worth N250,000, property of one David Adepoju contrary to Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mr Maruff Mudashiru, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and adjourned the case to July 11. (NAN)

 

