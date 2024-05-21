ASUU condemns FG’s ‘fascist approach’ to university management, threatens drastic action

The Yola Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticised the federal government’s authoritarian handling of Nigerian universities, warning of significant repercussions…

The union also condemned the government’s repeated failure to honour previous agreements, which it claims is stifling the nation’s university system.

During a press conference in Yola yesterday, Prof. Dani Mammam, Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Yola Zone, expressed serious concern over the government’s blatant disregard for signed agreements.

“The eight-month strike in 2022 was to pressure the federal government to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed on February 7, 2019. We are not demanding anything new, just the fulfilment of the existing agreement,” he said.

The MoA, agreed upon by the federal government and ASUU, addresses crucial issues such as revitalisation funds for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, earned academic allowances, and governance issues in state universities.

Despite these agreements, the government has failed to deliver on its promises, with most deadlines having passed without any progress, he added.

Prof. Mammam also pointed out the ongoing renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, which seeks to address various challenges in Nigerian universities.

He said the agreement covers conditions of service for university lecturers, funding for universities, university autonomy, and academic freedom, among other issues.

The ASUU Yola Zone includes Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State; Federal University Gashua, Yobe State; Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State; Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State; University of Maiduguri, Borno State and Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State.