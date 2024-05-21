✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Lagos: Fire incidents claim 82 lives, destroy N25.3bn property in one year

The Lagos State government on Monday said fire incidents in the state over the past year resulted in 82 casualties and property losses amounting to…

Lagos market fire
    By From Peter Moses, Lagos

The Lagos State government on Monday said fire incidents in the state over the past year resulted in 82 casualties and property losses amounting to N25.37 billion.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the first anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said during the same period, fire safety officers from the State Emergency and Fire Rescue agency successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving property valued at an estimated N152.22 billion. 

Oyerinde also said the state government had sealed over 840 event centres and social facilities due to safety violations and non-compliance with existing laws within the year.

ECOWAS parliament to elect new speaker at extraordinary session in Kano

Residents flee as bandits raid communities in Niger

Highlighting the ministry’s achievements, Oyerinde stated that the Lagos State Safety Commission conducted enforcement actions at 840 facilities, including event centres, clubs, lounges, hotels, and construction sites, to address safety infractions and ensure public safety.

“Fire safety officers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving property estimated to be worth N152.22 billion. Unfortunately, the ministry recorded 82 casualties and a loss of property worth N25.37 billion,” Oyerinde said.

 

