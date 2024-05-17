Man arraigned for removing friend’s tooth

A man, Yusuf Abdullahi (26), has been arraigned before a Kano State Sharia Court, Fagge, for allegedly blowing his friend, Aminu Umar, on the face…

A man, Yusuf Abdullahi (26), has been arraigned before a Kano State Sharia Court, Fagge, for allegedly blowing his friend, Aminu Umar, on the face which caused him to lose a tooth.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abdul Wada, told the court that Umar on May 9, that at about 6pm, on the fateful day, he had a disagreement with the defendant which resulted in the latter giving him several blows on his head and body which caused him injuries with a tooth removed.

The Khadi, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre and adjourned to May 30.