Mama Rainbow in Jerusalem, prays for Nigeria

Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips fondly known as Mama Rainbow is currently in Jerusalem for pilgrimage. The legendary thespian who is also a prophetess was spotted in a video praying for Nigeria.

In the video posted on her verified Instagram page, Mama Rainbow adorned a white robe as she passionately begged God to ensure that Nigeria would be in a peaceful state by the time she returns home from her journey.

She prayed in the Yoruba language, “My God, my father, and the whole of Nigerians we are here. Oh Lord, you listened to the cries of the Israelites in the wilderness. This is our wilderness. Listen to our cry oh Lord, Nigeria is uncomfortable for us. They call me Iya Rainbow but people also know me as the mother of Nigeria.

“The current state of our country is not convenient for me. There is no fuel, no food, and chaos everywhere; they vandalise banks. Please before I get home, Lord restore peace. Please hear our prayers and let us get home safely and everything we ask of you from here let us receive it. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”