Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has granted bail to accused Nollywood actress Simisola Gold, who was detained for spraying and treading on new naira notes during a party.

The actress was detained by the EFCC on February 13 and charged with two counts of tampering with money issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)—N100,000—and performing dance moves on it at the time.

She was detained earlier on February 2 by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly using social media to advertise the sale of new naira notes. The offence was against and punished under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007, according to the prosecutor, Sulaiman Sulaiman.