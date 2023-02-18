Burna Boy, TEMS, to perform at NBA all-star game

Superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Tems are scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the NBA all-star game in Utah, putting Nigerian music front…

The NBA announced the news on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The announcement follows Pheelz’s recent appearance at the Brooklyn Nets stadium, where he wowed the crowd with his popular singles.

The selection of the Nigerian trio to play at the NBA All-Star Game is another high point in the rise of Nigerian music in recent years, particularly in the United States.