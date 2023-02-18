✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Burna Boy, TEMS, to perform at NBA all-star game

Superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Tems are scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the NBA all-star game in Utah, putting Nigerian music front and centre.

The NBA announced the news on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The announcement follows Pheelz’s recent appearance at the Brooklyn Nets stadium, where he wowed the crowd with his popular singles.

The selection of the Nigerian trio to play at the NBA All-Star Game is another high point in the rise of Nigerian music in recent years, particularly in the United States.

