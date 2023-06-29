Madonna hospitalised with serious bacterial infection, postpones tour

Madonna spent several days in intensive care after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday. Her manager said in a statement noting that she will…

Madonna spent several days in intensive care after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday. Her manager said in a statement noting that she will be postponing a world tour that was scheduled to kick off next month.

The singer remains under medical supervision, Guy Oseary said on Instagram but is expected to make a full recovery. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he said.

Madonna’s representatives, including Oseary, could not immediately be reached for comment on the seriousness of her condition or whether she was awake and responsive, the Washington Post reports.

Her Celebration Tour announced in a video in January that featured Amy Schumer, Jack Black and Lil Wayne, among others, was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15, with concerts planned to stretch into next year. The tour was set to include stops in Seattle, New York, D.C., Mexico City and London.

“I don’t take any of this for granted,” Madonna, 64, said a few days after announcing her tour. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pop star has had a string of health incidents in past years, including horseback riding accidents in 2005 and 2009. In 2020, she announced she would be undergoing regenerative treatment for missing cartilage, several months after she abruptly cancelled a performance in Lisbon, saying she had “to listen to my body and rest.”

