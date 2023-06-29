BBNaija reunion: Chomzy threteans to block Eloswag on all social media platforms

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chioma Ndubueze, called “Chomzy”, has fallen apart with her lover who is also a fellow ex-housemate, Paul Nwamu, popularly…

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chioma Ndubueze, called “Chomzy”, has fallen apart with her lover who is also a fellow ex-housemate, Paul Nwamu, popularly known as “Eloswag”.

Speaking during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show episode 7, aired on Wednesday night, Chomzy threatened to block Eloswag on all social media platforms.

“I will block him on all social media platforms and I will never have anything to do with him again,” she said.

Eloswag had earlier in the show announced that he was no longer interested in Chomzy, his love interest in the house, as she was not reciprocating his love.

According to the 27-year-old reality star, the relationship with Chomzy was one-sided.

“Chomzy was not reciprocating the love I was giving her. She even denied me on her media rounds and was referring to me as her bestie even though we were dating.

“She sneaked out on me in South Africa and went somewhere else in the middle of the night. When we came back to Nigeria, she started ignoring me.

“I am no longer interested in her. She can keep her distance. It’s over,” he said.

Responding, Chomzy said, “I always checked up on Eloswag. I was the only one who always reaching out to him. I am surprised that he is acting this way and pretending like we are enemies.

“He was acting like my husband in South Africa and monitoring my every movement.

“Yes, I ignored him when we came back to Nigeria because I was going through a lot. I wanted him to be my friend and nothing else. I never wanted to have a relationship with him. It is not by force.

Eloswag and Chomzy were lovebirds in the course of the show, aired for 72 days, from July 23 to Oct. 2, 2022, with 28 housemates. (NAN)

