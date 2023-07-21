‘Madman’ break loose in Ogun, beheads 84-year-old man, attacks DPO

David Shodola, an alleged madman, has beheaded an 84-year-old man, Elder Alfred Opadipe, in Ipara community, Remo North Local Government Area of the State. The…

David Shodola, an alleged madman, has beheaded an 84-year-old man, Elder Alfred Opadipe, in Ipara community, Remo North Local Government Area of the State.

The ‘madman’ reportedly beheaded Elder Alfred, on Friday morning, throwing the town into confusion.

A 9-minute, eight seconds viral clip showed the lifeless body of the septuagenarian on ground with the head few metres apart.

Some residents gathered at the scene to behold the gory incident.

A witness account in the viral clip revealed that the suspect was a madman.

Police Spokesman, Omotola Odutola confirmed the incident in a terse statement made available to Daily Trust in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.

She said an attempt to arrest the suspect was fiercely resisted as he used “the matchete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

The Police Spokesman said the team succeeded “in neutralizing the suspect and weapon recovered from him.”

Odutola, however, said there is “no recount of the suspect being a madman from the intelligence the police gathered.”

