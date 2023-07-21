Ogun Tribunal: Police ran away when thugs disrupted election – Witness

A witness, Festus Abiodun Inioluwa, on Friday told the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the State capital, that some police officers manning…

He gave evidence in support of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adebutu and the PDP had in the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, challenged the victory of Abiodun over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the March 18 governorship polls in the state.

For the second week returning, Adebutu’s lawyer, Gordy Uche, SAN, has been calling witnesses to testify in support of the petition.

As at Friday, the petitioners had called 83 witnesses who have given evidences, including two INEC adhoc staff who took part in the last election.

Four witnesses who gave evidences on Friday were Festus Abiodun Inioluwa, Balogun Oladipo, Mustapha Gbenga and Olugbile Emmanuel.

They were cross-examined by Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) representing INEC, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) who appeared for Abiodun and Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), who represented the All Progressives Congress.

While being cross-examined, Inioluwa, a member of PDP, told the tribunal that political thugs allegedly loyal to APC disrupted the election at his polling unit 12, ward 6 in Sagamu.

He said police officers and other security agents manning the polling unit ran away during the disruption of the exercise.

Responding to a question on whether or he reported the alleged disruption to the police, the witness said “I did not report. Police officers were ground, but they ran away when thugs stormed the polling units and disrupted the exercise.”

Inioluwa also agreed with his party that a total of 49,066 voters were disenfranchised during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

On his part, Oladipo, who a PDP youth leader in Sagamu, described the election as “not credible.”

He said “The last election was not credible. Almost 99 polling units were attacked across Ogun State. If it was credible we will not be in court.”

Gbenga, who is a witness from Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, said, “No result was recorded for any of the parties. The APC guys scattered everywhere and we all ran away. My mother dragged me home.”

Meanwhile, Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal has adjourned proceeding till Monday for the continuation of hearing.

