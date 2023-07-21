Ogun pegs age of secondary school leaver at 16

The Ogun State government has moved to stop pupils below the age of 16 from graduating from secondary schools in the state....

It said the implementation of its Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA) would also prevent primary four pupils from gaining entry into secondary schools in the state, either public or private.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this during an assessment and evaluation meeting on the just concluded 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), scheduled with the Zonal Education Officers in all the 20 Local Government Areas across the state.

He said the policy was part of the efforts to further promote efficiency in the education sector.

He stated that the only way pupils can be admitted into the 42 Public Flagship Secondary Schools will be through the screening exercise and not through the transfer process.

He said the state government was working to tackle the challenges of disorderliness in public schools to boost learners’ performance and ensure teacher quality.

Arigbabu urged the zonal education officers in the state to make efforts to eliminate any form of abnormalities facing the education sector so as to achieve smooth learning and a peaceful academic environment.

