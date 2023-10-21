Luton’s Ogbene, Adebayo strike to force Nottingham Forest to draw

Luton fought back from two down with late goals by Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo to share the points with Nottingham Forest. Forest thought they…

Luton fought back from two down with late goals by Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo to share the points with Nottingham Forest.

Forest thought they had won it when Chris Wood scored his second of the game to give them a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute.

Steve Cooper’s team had controlled the game and deserved their lead but the visitors summoned a spirited finish.

Ogebene brought them back into the contest when he pounced on a defensive lapse by Forest and Adebayo, criticised for missing a sitter on his last outing against Tottenham, produced a brilliant equaliser in the second minute of added time, pulling down a long pass on his chest and firing low past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Forest had the better of the first half’s slim pickings. Wood, continuing to the lead line again in the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi, had three efforts before the interval.

The first saved by Thomas Kaminski, the second deflected over off Teden Mengi and the third, a header, was off target.

Forest found the breakthrough soon after the restart, a sweeping move featuring their front three with Gibbs-White to Anthony Elanga to Wood, on the move right to left, who took a touch and beat advancing keeper Kaminski with his left foot.

His goal broke the contest open and the Kiwi should have scored again, moments later, drifting away from Luton captain Tom Lockyer to attack a tempting cross from Gibbs-White. He generated plenty of power but his header was too high.

Jacob Brown missed a wonderful chance to level when, completely unmarked, he headed a cross by Ogbene at Turner.

And Luton flickered briefly after a triple change.

Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend, on his debut, added some creative quality but Forest were still dangerous on the counterattack as the visitors took risks and Wood scored his second.

