Pro-Palestine rally holds in Lagos as Nigerian Muslims demand end to war

A mega rally in support of Palestine is ongoing in Lagos to mobilise over 50,000 Nigerians to demand justice for the people of Palestine and an end to the continued occupation of Gaza by the Israeli forces.

The mega rally organised by the Conference of Islamic Organisations drew participants from various Muslim organisations, civil society groups, students and Islamic scholars.

It was convened under the auspices of the Conference of Islamic organisations,with several Arabic renditions, the protesters demanded an end to the killing of innocent people of Palestine.

Also in attendance from the human rights community was the Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.

The protesters carried placards and banners with inscriptions such as “Nigeria Unites for Palestine, Support freedom and justice for Palestinian nation; Stop killing innocent women and children: From the river to the sea, Palestine would be free; Gaza: End the Siege; Israel’s apartheid qgainst Palestinians; A crime against humanity; our freedom is not complete without the freedom.

