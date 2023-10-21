Manchester United And England Legend, Bobby Charlton, Is Dead

Manchester United and England legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, has died at the age of 86. His family announced his death in a statement issued on…

Manchester United and England legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, has died at the age of 86.

His family announced his death in a statement issued on Saturday.

Charlton was regarded as one of United’s greatest players ever graced the pitch.

The former English international scored 249 goals in 758 appearances between 1956 and 1973.

He won the European Cup with United in 1968, as well as three First Division titles.

Charlton was with the England team that won the 1966 World Cup as he earned 106 caps for England.

He netted 49 goals for the Three Lions with a goal scoring record which he held from 1970 to 2015.

Announcing his demise, his family’s statement read, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

United, in their tribute to Bobby Charlton, described the club’s legend as “one of the greatest and most beloved players in the club’s history”.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” Manchester United said in a statement.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years.

“His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

