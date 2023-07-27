Lone Female APC Presidential Aspirant Who Stepped down for Tinubu appointed Minister

Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, the lone female All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant who stepped down for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the party’s special…

Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, the lone female All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant who stepped down for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the party’s special convention and presidential primary last year, has been appointed minister.

The Senate, on Thursday, unveiled Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees at the plenary. The names were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary.

The letter containing the list was delivered by the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Daily Trust had reported how Ohaneye she took to the stage to display her dancing skills before she announced her withdrawal from the presidential race at the party’s convention

She was one of seven APC aspirants who stepped down for the eventual winner, President Tinubu, at the convention, which took place at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Others were former Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

Before she announced her withdrawal from the race to support Tinubu, Ohaneye put up a dramatic show as she entertained the public with her dance steps.

Some Nigerians had expressed disappointment over her withdrawal from the race.

But in an interview, she told PUNCH that she has always enjoyed dancing even in public places.

“I danced because I share. When you share what you have, you invite happiness into your heart. Nigerians probably didn’t see me when I was leaving the stage. When I got to the front of the glass house, I danced again. That was when the disc jockey put ‘Buga’ music.

“I danced so hard and enjoyed my time at the convention before all the women started rushing to meet me. That was when I stopped to hug them,” she said.

“Wetin concern me? I am a happy woman. I boogied down all the way. Even when they were counting the votes, I would stand and danced without a hoot about who was watching me. Let anybody hit their head anywhere if they don’t like it. I advise every other person to learn to be happy. That is the key.

“Wait till we win the 2023 general election, Nigerians will see me dancing all the way. I will wear my dancing shoes again.”

