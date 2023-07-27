BREAKING: Akpabio unveils Tinubu’s ministers, El-Rufai, Umahi, Wike make list

Former Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and David Umahi (Ebonyi) are on the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu. Also on the list is Dele Alake,…

Former Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and David Umahi (Ebonyi) are on the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

Also on the list is Dele Alake, who currently serve as media spokesman of the president.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio reeled out the names at plenary on Thursday.

Below are some of the nominees:

Abubakar Momoh

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tugga

Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa

Barr. Hannayu Musawa

Uche Nnsaji

Peter Edu

Sen. David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El-Rufai

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi Ojo

Stella Okotete

Ujo Kennedy Ohaneye

Bello Mohammed

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammed Idris

Waheed Adelapo

Emman Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Prof. Jeseph Use

Abubakar Kyari

John Eno

Sani Abubakar

Details later…

