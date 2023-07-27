BREAKING: Akpabio unveils Tinubu’s ministers, El-Rufai, Umahi, Wike make list

Former Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and David Umahi (Ebonyi) are on the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.
Also on the list is Dele Alake, who currently serve as media spokesman of the president.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio reeled out the names at plenary on Thursday.
Below are some of the nominees:
Abubakar Momoh
Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tugga
Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa
Barr. Hannayu Musawa
Uche Nnsaji
Peter Edu
Sen. David Umahi
Nyesom Wike
Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El-Rufai
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi Ojo
Stella Okotete
Ujo Kennedy Ohaneye
Bello Mohammed
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammed Idris
Waheed Adelapo
Emman Suleiman Ibrahim
Prof. Ali Pate
Prof. Jeseph Use
Abubakar Kyari
John Eno
Sani Abubakar
Details later…
