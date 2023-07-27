Wike, El-Rufai, other ex-govs Tinubu nominated as ministers

The Senate has unveiled President Bola Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees. The names were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.…

The letter containing the list was delivered by the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Among the prominent people who made it to the list are some immediate ex-governors.

David Umahi

David Nweze Umahi was born 25 July 1963, and is the current senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

He had served as the governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2023, after serving as deputy governor of the state from 2011 to 2015.

In May, a few days before the inaugration of Tinubu as president, he told newsmen that the then President-elect had urged him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate presidency.

Abubakar Badaru

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar was born 19 September, 1962. He served as governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023.

Badaru is the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue. He is also the owner of Talamiz Group of Industries.

Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was born 16 February 1962. He served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

Prior to becoming a governor, he had served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007.

El-Rufai had also served as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Nyesom Wike

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was born 13 December 1967 and served as the governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.

Prior to becoming governor, he was elected as a two-term Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area from 1999 to 2007. He was then appointed Minister of State for Education in 2011.

Wike was later appointed the Acting Minister of Education by then President Good luck Jonathan, after Mrs Ruqqayatu was sacked, but he resigned before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers State.

