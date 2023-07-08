Sultan, Emir of Bichi’s Father-in-law dies in London

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, have lost their father in-law,…

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Emir of Bichi in Kano state, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, have lost their father in-law, Abubakar Imam Galadanchi.

The deceased died in London after a protracted illness.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sultanate Council, Aminu Haliru, confirmed the death to our reporter, on Saturday.

According to him, the Sultan and the Emir of Bichi were married to the deceased daughters.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...