Locals say thunder killed 3 kidnappers in Kwara

Three suspected kidnappers have been reportedly struck dead by thunder in Oro Ago in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State. It was gathered that the incident…

Three suspected kidnappers have been reportedly struck dead by thunder in Oro Ago in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday.

In a one-minute 30 seconds viral video of the incident, the three corpses of the victims are seen burnt beyond recognition and flies buzzing over them.

A voice in the short video clip says, “We’re members of the vigilance team in Igbomina. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area have yielded fruits.

“Thunder struck three suspected kidnappers. God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God.”

Residents claimed that the victims were members of an eight-man kidnapping gang who reportedly operated in Iwo in Isin LGA of Kwara State about two weeks ago, where a chief was killed by a stray bullet while the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the community was kidnapped.

A member of the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), who preferred not to be named, confirmed the incident, saying that members of the vigilante team in the area briefed ODU on the development.

The chairman of the vigilantes in Ekiti LGA, Mr Shina Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a chat with our correspondent on Wednesday.

Speaking on the incident, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the command and its men had already commenced investigation into the incident.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...