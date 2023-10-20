Lobi Stars striker Tiza sets NPFL target

Lobi Stars striker, Samuel Tiza, has said his dream is to score more goals for the ‘Pride of Benue’ to clinch a continental ticket. Lobi…

Lobi Stars striker, Samuel Tiza, has said his dream is to score more goals for the ‘Pride of Benue’ to clinch a continental ticket.

Lobi Stars have started the 2023/2024 season on a promising note having secured a win and two draws in three matches played so far.

They opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Heartland and edged Sunshine Stars 3-2 before their hard-earned 0-0 draw against Katsina United in week three.

Next up for Lobi Stars is the week four clash with Abia Warriors at their adopted home ground, the Lafia Township stadium and Tiza who scored a brace against Sunshine Stars is optimistic of victory.

Speaking ahead of the match, the former Niger Tornadoes striker said “It has been a very good start for us; Lobi Stars as a team and I as an individual. We have played three matches with one win at home and two draws away which has given us five points.

“We are going to do better. I have a personal goal as a player. I want to help Lobi Stars to achieve the needed success. We have a target to win the league or at least qualify for the continent.

“So, I am hoping to score more goals to be part of the success story. Against Abia Warriors, we are fully prepared. We want nothing less than the maximum points,” he said.

