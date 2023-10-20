Ekiti FA inaugurates office secretariat, 17 standing committees

The Chairman, Ekiti State Football Association, Mr. Oluwole Oloworemo, has inaugurated the first-ever secretariat building and officially unveiled committee members to the public. Inaugurating the…

The Chairman, Ekiti State Football Association, Mr. Oluwole Oloworemo, has inaugurated the first-ever secretariat building and officially unveiled committee members to the public.

Inaugurating the office, the Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatubosun, commended the Ekiti FA chairman and his board members for their commitment to football development which he said is in line with the vision of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who recognises sports as a powerful tool for youths development.

The office comprises a conference room, office of the chairman and that of the Secretary of the state FA.

Meanwhile, the FA Chairman, Oloworemo, used the occasion to inaugurate 17-standing committees that will work with the FA board to advance football at the grassroots, in line with the statutes of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Oloworemo encouraged members of the committee to dedicate themselves to their duties for the development of football in Ekiti State.He emphasized the importance of having a proper administrative secretariat and appealed to the state Governor, Oyebanji to fulfil the promise he made to the association to provide it with befitting accommodation.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the occasion were the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon. Idowu Odebunmi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Dele Arowosola; a former Chairman, Ekiti State Sports Council, Prince Ademola Adetola; a former General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, Mr Olukayode Adewumi and Hon. Jumoke Olaniyan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...