Liverpool sign World Cup-winning star

Liverpool have begun the rebuild of their midfield with the signing of Brighton’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

A fee has not been disclosed but it is understood the 24-year-old had a release clause in a contract he only signed in October.

The fee in the clause is believed to be around 45 million pounds (56 million dollars).

Now the Argentinian is believed to have signed a five-year contract.

Mac Allister has been on the club’s radar prior to his move to the Seagulls in 2019 but the club felt his development was still in its early stages.

But his versatility to play in several positions was a key factor in their interest.

He was subsequently identified as a key target prior to the Winter World Cup in Qatar, in which he played a key part in Argentina’s victory.

Moreover, Liverpool were keen to secure his services to avoid a bidding war.

Mac Allister’s age and his career appearances (160) fit in with the demographics of some of the club’s most successful signings like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Roberto Firmino.

He represents the start of an overhaul of a midfield that lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of their contracts.

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Mac Allister said.

“I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season. So, it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me with the World Cup, and what we achieved with Brighton. But now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one, you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone.

“I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.” (dpa/NAN)

