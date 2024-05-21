✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Liverpool confirm Slot as new manager to replace Klopp

Liverpool have appointed Feyenoord's Arne Slot as manager to replace departing coach Juergen Klopp next season, the Premier League club said yesterday. Slot has been…

Liverpool
Liverpool have appointed Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as manager to replace departing coach Juergen Klopp next season, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Slot has been in charge of the Dutch club since 2021, and won the Eredivisie league title in 2022-23 along with the KNVB Cup this season, while Feyenoord also reached the Europa Conference League final in his first season at the club.

“Liverpool Football Club can announce Arne Slot has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach, formally taking up the position on June 1, 2024, subject to a work permit,” the Anfield club said in a statement.

On Sunday, after Liverpool’s final game of the season, a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp led the Anfield crowd in a song for the incoming manager.

 

