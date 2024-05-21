Bonny Gas charters eco-friendly new-build vessel, AKTORAS

Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has chartered a new-build vessel, AKTORAS, in a strategic move to diversify and…

Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has chartered a new-build vessel, AKTORAS, in a strategic move to diversify and reduce the carbon footprint of its shipping portfolio.

BGT was founded in 1989 to provide shipping capacity to NLNG’s operations and has been instrumental in solidifying NLNG’s reputation as a major LNG supplier on the global stage.

The newly chartered vessel, AKTORAS, owned by Capital Gas Limited, symbolises a pivotal addition to BGT’s fleet, leased under a Bareboat Charter arrangement.

The vessel is equipped with MEGA propulsion systems that reduce emissions and increase efficiency. It is a 174,000 m3 capacity class LNG carrier, with a length of 299.6 metres, breadth (moulded) of 46.40 metres and deadweight of 81,194 tonnes.

At a ceremonial ship naming event on Friday at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard in Mokpo, South Korea, Mrs Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to Nigerian President on Energy, christened the vessel as the Sponsor Lady and Godmother, signalling the formal launch of the vessel that will carry LNG from NLNG’s Bonny Terminal to customers around the world.

The event was graced by Ambassador Ferdinard Nwonye, the Nigerian Head of Mission at the Nigeria Embassy in South Korea; Dr Philip Mshelbila, BGT’s Executive Vice President and NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr Olakunle Osobu, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director; and Mr Abdulkadir Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML).

In his commemorative remark, Dr Mshelbila, hailed the charter of AKTORAS as a transformative stride towards decarbonisation and a sustainable future.