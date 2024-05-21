2023/24 NPFL season proposed to end June 23

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organisers have revealed the dates for the remaining games of the season, which is scheduled to conclude on June…

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) organisers have revealed the dates for the remaining games of the season, which is scheduled to conclude on June 23 with Matchday 38 fixtures.

It will be recalled the current season commenced on 30 September 30, 2023 after initial delays.

This season saw the league body entering into a partnership with technology firm GTI Investment, Propel Sports Africa and MTN to sponsor the league, with an exclusive broadcast right that shall cover eight live games every weekend and 300 throughout the season, thus making the NPFL the first African football league to deploy artificial intelligence at games.

This season also sees an increase of N50 million in prize money for the champions. Also, The NPFL secured $1 Billion Broadcast sponsorship deal with Chinese Satellite Provider, StarTimes for Five Years.

The NPFL in a circular signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Davidson Owumi, and sent to all clubs, noted that the remaining games of the season would have to be rushed to ensure the clubs that will eventually represent the country in the CAF inter club competitions have some time to prepare.

From the amended fixtures MatchDay 33 fixtures come up this weekend while MatchDay 34 fixtures will hold on June 2nd. MatchDay 35 fixtures hold June 9th while MatchDays 36, 37 and 38 come up on June 12th , 16th and 23rd in that order.

“Having considered the circular from CAF scheduling preliminary club competition matches to start on August 16, we are seeking to arrange our remaining fixtures to be concluded on such a period to allow our clubs up to two months preparatory period to participate in the CAF Club matches,” the NPFL COO wrote in a press statement.

“Pursuant to the above, we have solicited and secured one midweek window from the NFF from their President Federation Cup fixtures. Wednesday June 12th, will thus host our MatchDay 36 fixtures, which will see the last games of the season holding on June 22/23.

“It is our wish and expectation that there would be no further disruption of our schedule as we get going on Sunday, May 26 with MatchDay 33 fixture,” he said.

Currently, Enugu Rangers lead the table with 57 points closely followed by Remo Stars who are on 56 points.

At the other end of the table, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United, Heartland and Gombe United are battling relegation.