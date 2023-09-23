Like Kebbi, Kogi, Zamfara Bans Illegal Mining Over Insecurity

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has placed a ban on illegal mining in the state, ordering security operatives to take stringent action against offenders.…

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has placed a ban on illegal mining in the state, ordering security operatives to take stringent action against offenders.

Lawal, on Saturday, said illegal mining had fuelled banditry and other criminal activities in the past years.

In a statement issued by Sulaiman Bala Idris, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the governor noted that it is time to “end this destructive activity and implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people.”

He stressed that security operatives had been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

The announcement was the third coming from Northern states in recent times, as governments are making efforts to tighten the noose on illegal miners.

On Friday, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, gave a directive to stop all illegal mining in the state, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Tafida, who addressed journalists.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had through a statement signed by the Commissioner For Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru Gegu, also said that all legal operators should henceforth register with the ministry to enhance peace and criminal-free sites and wage war against illegal mining activities.

Following suit, Lawal said the action would gave the government complete control of the resources in Zamfara.

“The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts,” Lawal said.

“It is also a swift action to enable the State Government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State. We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.”

