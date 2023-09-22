How bandits broke into hostels, Zamfara student speaks

Bandits invaded the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State, on Friday morning, and abducted an unspecified number of students from the hostels. Three students’ hostels…

Bandits invaded the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State, on Friday morning, and abducted an unspecified number of students from the hostels.



Three students’ hostels were ransacked by the attackers before they took away their victims.

Troops of the Nigerian Army engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, but they managed to escape with the victims.

In a video, a student of the institution narrated how the gunmen got access into the hostels.

The unidentified student was heard saying that the bandits broke into the hostels through the windows and ceiling.

He said, “They (the bandits) forced their way through the windows. They dragged them out through the window. Look here. And know which of the rooms is hers. Maybe this it’s this room.”

The windows’ rails, panes and locks were all were visibly damaged, while the ceiling was broken.

Many students were seen peeping into the affected rooms of their colleagues or relatives.

Zamfara is one of the states with high level of insecurity in the North West, which is being ravaged by banditry.

The invasion of hostels happened a few days after Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter of Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Zamfara, was kidnapped and found dead.

Danjibga was abducted in his house in Samaru Community in the heart of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, around 8pm on Sunday.

The abductors, according to his relations, called 24 hours after the incident and demanded one million naira as part payment before they placed full ransom for his release.

Three days later, his dead body was found in a soakaway behind his house.

