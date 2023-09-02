We insist on not negotiating with bandits – Zamfara govt

The Zamfara State government has said its position on not negotiating with bandits remains resolute. Commissioner of Information and Culture Hon. Mannir Mu’azu Haidara, said…

Commissioner of Information and Culture Hon. Mannir Mu’azu Haidara, said this while rounding off familiarization visit to media organizations based in Lagos, at the weekend.

The commissioner said Governor Dauda Lawal would support all the security agencies in the effort to rid the state of rampaging bandits.

“For Governor Lawal, there is no going back on never negotiating with bandits and putting all commitment to making sure that people of Zamfara state live without the fear of being attacked. The top priority of Governor Dauda Lawal is making Zamfara state secure and free from years of insecurity,” Haidara said.

On governance, the commissioner said that the present administration is currently restoring sanity.

He also said the first thing the governor did was making sure that the three months unpaid salaries of workers left by the last administration are settled, while also giving attention to efforts to settle all other entitlements of workers.

Right now some projects of urban development have stated and are ongoing and more projects will be embarked upon in both urban and rural areas.

On education, the commissioner pointed out that a plan is in place to make sure that quality of education is improved across all levels and learning environment upgraded to befitting level.

“Years of bad governance had left Zamfara behind in many ways. Now, Governor Dauda Lawal has taken the daunting task of creating a new Zamfara that will be on track of progress and development. It is a huge task that will require a lot of resources, but Gov. Dauda Lawal has the will and the massive support of the people of Zamfara state to make this possible,” the commissioner said.

