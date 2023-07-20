Lift embargo on employment, reps tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives yesterday asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.…

The House of Representatives yesterday asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Francis Ejiroghene Waive who said the immediate past administration placed embargo on employment amid the recession that hit the economy in the country due to the huge drop in the international price of crude oil at the time and COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled that the 9th House of Representatives had passed a resolution calling on the then president to lift the embargo on employment

He said for several years, there had not been any employment in the civil service of the federation, thereby creating a shortage of manpower, especially in the junior and middle-level cadre as officers were promoted, some retired and others dead.

Waive said MDAs had resorted to engaging casual staff paid from their internally generated revenue and other sources to bridge the gap.

