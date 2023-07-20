First lady to lawmakers: Remain faithful to your constituents

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has advised the female National Assembly members to remain faithful to their constituents. She gave the advice on Wednesday…

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has advised the female National Assembly members to remain faithful to their constituents.

She gave the advice on Wednesday when female senators and members of the House of Representatives paid her a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said: “You’re the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted.

“As a former lawmaker, I advise you to please work together irrespective of party affiliation because the success of the nation depends on this”.

She also advised them to learn new things and try those new things as this would give them an advantage in the discharge of their responsibilities as lawmakers and women in particular.

“When men are in the position of power, they do not see gender, so you as women should not fight a man who does not see gender when fighting for power,” she said.

Senator Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, urged the women not to lose their femininity in the execution of their duties.

In her remarks at the event, the representative of the female lawmakers, Hon Kafilat Ogbara, representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos, said the visit was to congratulate the first lady on the success of the 2023 general elections that brought into office President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

They pledged their support and cooperation to the course of nation building and also to lend a hand of fellowship whenever the need arises for the first lady.

