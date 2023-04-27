Life in kidnappers’ den, freed FCT monarch’s son narrates ordeal

…I watched as abductors flogged herder to death in den Hamisu Shamdozhi, the kidnapped son of the traditional ruler of Bukpe, Alhaji Hassan Shamdozhi, has…

Hamisu Shamdozhi, the kidnapped son of the traditional ruler of Bukpe, Alhaji Hassan Shamdozhi, has disclosed how kidnappers flogged a herder to death while in captivity.

City & Crime had reported that Hamisu, along with two other abducted victims, David and Isaac, were set free by their kidnappers a week ago, after being held captive for 10 weeks.

The victims regained their freedom after N2 million ransom was paid alongside foodstuffs reportedly given to their kidnappers.

Hamisu, while narrating his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers, when our reporter visited the community on Sunday, said the kidnappers tied the herder to a tree and used a big stick to hit him until his last breath.

“I was watching how some of the kidnappers flogged the Fulani man after they tied his legs to a tree until he gave up. After he died, their leader untied me and four others to go and carry the corpse and dump it far away from their camp,” he said.

He said three of the kidnappers led them at gunpoint to a deep pit where the corpse was dumped.

According to him, the deceased herder was abducted while rearing cows near the kidnappers’ camp in a forest in the area.

He said the kidnappers always gave them small beans to eat once in a day while in captivity, and that he drank water from a stream in the forest.

“And anytime we are going to search for water, their leader will order three of their members to follow us.”

The chief’s son said he was forced to pluck some unfamiliar fruits to eat due to severe hunger while in the abductors’ den.

“When I returned home, my stomach swelled up and I started stooling and vomiting until my dad took me to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the abductors of the village chief of Chida and one of his sons, along with 12 others in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, have demanded for N16 million ransom, including foodstuffs and drugs.

A relative of one of the victims, simply identified as Joshua, said the leader of the kidnappers called on Saturday and demanded the items before the chief and his subjects would be set free.

“When the man who is negotiating the ransom was trying to explain to their leader that N16 million ransom was too much and told him that the family would source for N2 million, he cut off the call immediately,” he said.