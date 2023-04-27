1 to die by hanging in Ekiti over murder

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced one Ismaila Mohammed Ojo, to death by hanging over murder. Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi, while delivering his judgement, said,…

Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi, while delivering his judgement, said, “It is my judgement that the defendant caused the death of the deceased by holding and pressing his neck and throat.”

Justice Ogunyemi added that, “I find the defendant guilty as charged. The defendant is hereby sentenced to be hanged on the neck until you die.”

The prosecutor, Inspector Arowosola Tunde, said one Mrs Agnes Adu, complained that her husband had been killed at Odo-Uro, in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, in Ekiti State, by one Ismailia M. Ojo, over ownership of a motorcycle. The defendant was alleged to have strangled the deceased to death.

“The defendant confessed to the crime that on May 13, 2018, when he was taking his bath, the deceased came to carry the motorcycle.”

The convict was found guilty of a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C16 law of Ekiti State 2012.