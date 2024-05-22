✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Leverkusen seek second trophy in Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen had won only two major trophies in their 119-year history before this season but on Wednesday the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions have the chance…

nathan tella celebrates with super eagles and bayer leverkusen teammate, victor boniface
FILE PHOTO: Nathan Tella celebrates with s Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen teammate, Victor Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen had won only two major trophies in their 119-year history before this season but on Wednesday the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions have the chance to claim a double when they face Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin.

Leverkusen broke Bayern Munich’s 11-year monopoly of the title in Germany this term as Xabi Alonso’s side became the first team in the Bundesliga’s 61-year history to complete the season unbeaten.

Their undefeated run in all competitions this term has earned them the nickname Bayer ‘Neverlusen’ and Serie A side Atalanta will have their work cut out trying to beat a team that have not lost in a European record 51 matches since August. 

 

