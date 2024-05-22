Leverkusen seek second trophy in Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen had won only two major trophies in their 119-year history before this season but on Wednesday the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions have the chance…

Leverkusen broke Bayern Munich’s 11-year monopoly of the title in Germany this term as Xabi Alonso’s side became the first team in the Bundesliga’s 61-year history to complete the season unbeaten.

Their undefeated run in all competitions this term has earned them the nickname Bayer ‘Neverlusen’ and Serie A side Atalanta will have their work cut out trying to beat a team that have not lost in a European record 51 matches since August.