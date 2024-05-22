✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Tinubu mourns victims of Kano mosque arson

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the government and people of Kano State over the fire incident that claimed the lives of some…

    By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the government and people of Kano State over the fire incident that claimed the lives of some worshippers at a mosque at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday condemned the act and prayed for the quick recovery of those wounded in the incident.

Daily Trust had reported that a family dispute over an alleged sharing of inheritance led to the death of many people in Larabar-Albasawa community on the outskirts of Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa LGA of Kano State.

Shafiu Abubakar was said to have set a mosque on fire while worshippers were observing the early Morning Prayer around 5:30 am.

The suspect was said to have sprayed the mosque area with petroleum, locked the door and set it on fire trapping about 40 worshippers inside.

President Tinubu condemned the act of arson, which led to this tragic development, and directed law enforcement agencies to ensure diligent investigation and prosecution of suspects.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the bereaved families, all those affected, and prays for quick recovery for the wounded,” the statement added.

 

