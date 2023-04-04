Lawmakers indulging in vote buying to lobby for Senate Presidency – Ndume

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has alleged that aspirants lobbying for Senate President seat have started buying votes from their colleagues. Senators-elect…

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has alleged that aspirants lobbying for Senate President seat have started buying votes from their colleagues.

Senators-elect eyeing the seat ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023 have kick-started lobbying.

However in an interview with BBC Hausa, Ndume claimed that some senators were using money to buy support at the expense of competence.

He said, “In the past it was said that the vote of the poor is being bought, now it has reached that even the senator’s vote is wanted to be bought.

“There are senators aspiring for the Senate President who give money to senators.”

Ndume said that even those who knew nothing about the legislative procedures wanted the position, “but because they have money, they are now in the pursuit of the seat.”

“If I am rich and can share money as was being done presently to get positions in the Senate, with my experience, I tell you I would have become the President of the Senate. There is nothing like considering competence, everything was monetised,” he added.