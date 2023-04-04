House of reps’ seat: Ganduje’s son challenges NNPP’s victory at tribunal

Umar Abdu Umar, Son of Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who contested House of Reps election under the All Progressive Congress (APC), has dragged Tijjani Abdulkadir…

Umar Abdu Umar, Son of Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who contested House of Reps election under the All Progressive Congress (APC), has dragged Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before the tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Jobe as winner of the election in Rimin-Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Federal Constituency.

Umar, through his counsel, Barrister A.T Falola, also challenged INEC for declaring, Jobe as the candidate who scored the majority of the votes cast during the election.

Approaching the Tribunal with an exparte application, Falola prayed the Tribunal to grant leave by allowing the court processes be served on Jobe and pasting the same on Kano NNPP Secretariat located at Sharada while the Tribunal consequently granted the order.