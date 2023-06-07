PHOTOS: Gbaja bows out of House of Reps after 5 terms

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has bowed out of the lower chamber of the National Assembly after five terms. Gbajabiamila, who…

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has bowed out of the lower chamber of the National Assembly after five terms.

Gbajabiamila, who was first elected in 2003, won a sixth term but would not be inaugurated with the 10th assembly as he has been appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

In his valedictory remark he said,”As we bring this 9th House of Representatives to a close, I am proud to say that by our joint effort at nation-building, we have ensured that the cause of Nigeria will long endure and the dreams of our nation’s founding fathers will not die.

“We came, we saw, and while there is much yet to conquer, we have done our duty to God and country.

I came to this honourable House twenty years ago, filled with hope for our nation’s future. I leave this office today with hope unbroken, and my enthusiasm to serve remains undiminished.

“I am more confident that our best days are ahead and that we can build a future where our nation is a beacon of excellence, a refuge and a place of pride for all who salute our flag and swear allegiance to our constitution.

This is a future worth fighting for; this is the future I will never stop fighting for.”

Below are pictures of his final moments as Nigeria’s number four citizen:

Photos: Balarabe Alkassim

