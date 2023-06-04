Gbaja, Akume: Tinubu has showed prowess in  talent hunting – Nguroje 

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila…

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and immediate past Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, on their appointments as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively.

Hon. Nguroje who is also the Director, former Parliamentarians of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, North East, said the appointment of the duo is a testament of their pedigree, competence and capacity to handle national assignments they were saddled with in service to fatherland.

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for picking some of Nigeria’s excellent brains to handle sensitive positions that will add value and create positive and developmental content for the good of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu by his first appointments have demonstrated his capacity to hunt talents and prepare them for greater leadership,” Nguroje said.

He expressed confidence that the duo of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume will help the Tinubu administration make giant strides and could not have come at any better time.

“The wealth of experience of the new appointees placed them as round pegs in round holes. The Tinubu administration has already hit the ground running in reality,” he said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...