Kwara deploys free buses for students, workers

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the deployment of government buses to support the movement of students and workers in public tertiary institutions in the state free.

The buses, which will cover Ilọrin metropolis and its environs, are the second phase in the measures by the Kwara government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The government had earlier reduced work days for civil servants from five to three every week.

The governor also directed that other measures to compensate teachers and health workers exempted from the policy be worked out.

The free buses would begin operation on Wednesday, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Sunday.

“From Wednesday, June 14, some large buses will be deployed to transport students of public tertiary institutions within the metropolis.

“This will include those going to the Kwara State University campus at Malete. Further details will be released by the coordinating Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs),” the statement said

Ajakaye added that different steps were being “taken to bring more ease to the people while growing the economy in a sustainable way.”

