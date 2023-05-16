Lions renovate Karu hospital mental unit

The Abuja Mega Lions Club, District 404-A2 Nigeria, has renovated and furnished the children and adolescent mental unit of the Karu General Hospital, Abuja.

Speaking during the project’s commissioning, the District Governor, Lions Clubs International, District 404-A2 Nigeria, Asiwaju Jide Bello, said, “This is a project that the government alone cannot do, except well-meaning Nigerians come up and assist. We did needs assessment and looked at the level of deterioration of the unit and decided to fix it. We have done our best by putting so much money in it. We, therefore, ask that it should be maintained.”

The Charter President, Abuja Mega Lions Club, Anthonia Opusunju, said, “This project is not just a structure made of bricks and mortar; it is a symbol of progress, healing of the weak, saving of lives and protection of our future generations by proving essential psychiatric intervention for our dear children and youths who might have fallen victims of economic and social issues that could lead to depression, drug abuse and suicide attempt.”