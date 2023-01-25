Naira redesign: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears – PDP Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of trying to…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of trying to blackmail his party “over his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”

Kola Ologbondiyan spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign, said blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the APC-led Federal Government would not help Tinubu.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our campaign finds it pathetic that Tinubu is seeking a face-saving measure ahead of his shattering electoral defeat by shedding crocodile tears and claiming that the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis under the APC administration, which he has reportedly been corruptly benefitting, were plots to scuttle the 2023 general elections

“It is unfortunate that Tinubu is trying to hoodwink Nigerians by seeking to exonerate himself and blame others in the Buhari led-APC administration from the biting fuel scarcity in the country, when in reality he (Tinubu) is known to be behind the insensitive and anti-people policies that have brought so much calamity to our country including the current persistent fuel scarcity.”

ANALYSIS: Buhari approved Naira redesign but Tinubu rejected it, is all really well within APC?

Fuel scarcity, naira redesign are plans to sabotage elections – Tinubu

Ologbondiyan said politicians who have always won elections by relying on bullion vans have become troubled over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy to redesign the naira.

“More reprehensible is the fact that few months to the end of the Buhari government, Asiwaju Tinubu is now struggling to distance himself from an administration which he told the world that he brought into office just because he wants to beguile Nigerians and take their votes.”

“How can Asiwaju Tinubu accuse an administration he had been a part of since 2015 of trying to sabotage the 2023 elections except he is making revelations to Nigerians about their plans? It is imperative to state that Nigerians, who are prepared to trek distances to cast their votes are the patriots who have been at the butt of pains which the government Asiwaju Tinubu installed has foisted on them.

“In any case, from the songs of lamentation of Tinubu, it is clear that his Presidential life ambition has collapsed,” he said.