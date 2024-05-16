✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Gov Namadi inspects 26 road projects, emphasises timely completion

    By Ali Rabiu Ali

Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, recently undertook an inspection of 26 ongoing road projects across the state, reiterating the importance of timely completion for the public’s benefit.

The inspected projects focus on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads and bridges damaged by flooding over the past two years.

Expressing satisfaction with the quality of work observed at the sites, Governor Namadi urged contractors to expedite their efforts to ensure timely completion.

Addressing the contractors, the governor emphasised Jigawa State’s commitment to patronising companies that demonstrate dedication and sincerity in their work.

“We will promptly fulfill our financial obligations upon project completion. However, we will not tolerate any breaches of contractual agreements, particularly regarding quality and adherence to specified timelines,” he said.

Further elaborating on the ongoing projects, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Gambo S Malam, disclosed that the projects encompass a total distance of 360 kilometres. Some projects include the reconstruction of collapsed bridges and the provision of new ones.

