Lagos not Yoruba land – Seun Kuti

Iconic Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has opined that contrary to popular belief Lagos does not belong to the Yorubas. The Grammy-nominated artiste noted that the word ‘Lagos’ is a coinage from the Portuguese language.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the famous saxophonist gave details of the conception of Lagos State stating, “Lagos is no man’s land– wrong, Lagos is Yoruba land– wrong again. Lagos is a European satellite slave port– correct! Lagos is a Portuguese world, it was called the slave coast,” he wrote.

“Everyone moved to Lagos to slave. All prominent Lagos elites are slavers, defend your masters all you want. Why Ibadan no get Portuguese name? What’s the French name of Osogbo? He who names it owns it. Someone should go to the airport and say ‘give me a ticket to Eko’ and see what happens. Lagos is the official name’” Kuti said.

The singer-turned-actor continued, “Why do you think only parents name children? Whoever named you is your owner in the existential sense. Without that person that named you, you can’t exist.

“You are living in a colonial matrix of European domination. If you don’t understand that at least, you can’t understand anything.”