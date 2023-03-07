BBNaija star, Tega, slams entertainers using politics for personal gain

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, who was a housemate of the sixth edition of the reality television show has shown her disdain for celebrities…

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, who was a housemate of the sixth edition of the reality television show has shown her disdain for celebrities who use politics for their personal gain.

Her opinion is coming on the heels of the recently concluded presidential and national assembly election. Moreso, over the weekend, Nigerians would once again exercise their civic responsibility as they elect their choice of governors and house of assembly members into office.

Taking to her Instagram stories, while criticising her fellow entertainers, Tega said, “It won’t be well” for celebrities who have turned “politics into a game of interest.”

She further said that some of her colleagues who came out during the #EndSARS protest have now “sold their conscience.”

Pete Edochie’s son: Why we hated our fathers

Kaffy vows to withdraw child from Chrisland over tragic incidents

“Politics is a game of interest yen yen yen, sooo una dey carry my future dey play, tor…. Until we kill that game of interest mentality, we will never go anywhere,” she wrote in Pidgin English.

“All these celebrities forming game of interest, I see una, God bless y’all in a different way.. I sha know say e no go better for una, period!

“To say most of these celebrities out here supporting this government where out during #EndSars, so you guys were just chasing clout on social media, ahh conscience sold.. tuehhh!! I am livid.”(sic)