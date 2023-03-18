Lagos: Jandor’s running mate, Funke Akindele, loses polling unit

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to the incumbent Governor and All…

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Funke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to the incumbent Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The popular actress cast her vote at polling unit 019, Ita Aro Square, Aga/Ijimu Ward in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Sanwo Olu polled 77 votes to defeat his PDP rival, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, who got 19 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured two votes.